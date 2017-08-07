GFW/Impact Wrestling Live Results: 5-Time WWE Tag Team Champion makes a surprise debut

Big acquisition for the promotion looking to get its glory days back!

A modest reboot.

GFW Impact Wrestling held a historic live event in Staten Island on August 5th and it led to one of the biggest debuts in the company's recent history.

Johnny Mundo, popularly known as John Morrison from his WWE days, made his GFW live debut at the show. The monumental event was the first live house show for Impact Wrestling in as many years, and we must say, the company did a great job indeed.

According to Wrestlezone, there were around 500 people in attendance. The show was headlined by a six-man tag team match that saw Mundo make his debut.

Below are the results and highlights of the show:

#1. Fallah Bahh vs. Kevin Matthews

Bahh, a 193 kg wrestler, made quick work of Kevin Matthews in the opening match of the night. The Filipino-American behemoth finished off Matthews with a Banzai drop to pick up the win.

Result: Fallah Bahh def. Kevin Matthews via pinfall

#2. Dan Maff, Anthony Bowens, and Pat Buck vs. New Heavenly Bodies

This was a solid follow-up for the opener as all the talented men involved pulled out all stops. The bout ended after Maff set up Bowens' Frog Splash by laying out a Heavenly Bodies member with the Torture Rack Death Valley Driver.

Result: Dan Maff, Anthony Bowens and Pat Buck def. New Heavenly Bodies

#3. Trevor Lee vs. Bokara

The X-Division title contender went over Bokara albeit a dirty finish with a roll-up with the help of the classic tights pull up.

As expected, Lee came out with the stolen X-Division title, which returned to its rightful owner after Sonjay Dutt came out and stole it back after the match concluded.

Result: Trevor Lee def. Bokara

#4. Taya Valkyrie vs. Sienna vs. Allie (Non-title match)

It was triple threat knockouts action!

Johnny Mundo's real life love interest, Taya Valkyrie made her GFW debut against the current Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna and Allie.

Taya put on an impressive performance as she came out on top in her debut match.

Result: Taya def. Sienna and Allie