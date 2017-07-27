GFW/ Impact Wrestling: Moose renews his contract with the promotion

Moose signed a 3 year deal with Global Force Wrestling.

What’s the story?

Quinn Ojinnaka, better known to the wrestling world as Moose, revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has resigned to Global Force Wrestling. This new deal is for three years, securing his spot on that roster until 2020.

In case you didn’t know…

Moose is a former offensive tackle and guard in the NFL who transitioned to professional wrestling in 2012. He notably spent time with Ring of Honor before moving to Impact Wrestling in July of 2016.

The heart of the matter

Moose made it clear how confident he is being in the GFW locker room. It's important to note that he believes that the former Impact Wrestling is being rebuilt into "something very special." He also playfully mentioned Bob Ryder and referenced the 'Make Impact Great' slogan.

What’s next?

Moose has made it clear that he's a Global Force wrestler, so expect to see him on PopTV every Thursday night at 8 pm EST.

In the short-term, Ethan Carter III will be the man on-screen that Moose needs to worry about most. Beyond that, Moose could climb to the top of his promotion's card. Since he's committed the next three years of his career to GFW, Moose may become a more prominent performer than he already is now.

Author’s take

Moose is a special talent that has a clear connection with the audience. He's agile and highly athletic for a man of his size, making him a main-eventer in waiting. His simple "Moose" chant is too infectious among the fans to ignore. It's this author's belief that it's only a matter of time before he's the GFW World Champion.

