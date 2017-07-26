GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Former WWE World Champion in talks to join GFW

This could be huge!

Another major GFW debut on the horizon?

Dutch Mantell, better known to the WWE Universe as Zeb Colter, dropped some big news during the recently concluded GFW press conference.

The former WWE manager revealed that there has been a lot of interest backstage in GFW regarding bringing Jack Swagger on board and that we may see him make his long-awaited debut soon.

Mantell said that after 10 years on the road with WWE, Swagger is enjoying his time off. He admitted that there have been talks, and that he's spoken to Swagger a few times recently. He said that he definitely does see the former World Heavyweight Champion coming to GFW in the future

Jack Swagger was released from the WWE on March 13th earlier this year after being with the company for nearly 10 years. The former World Heavyweight Champion cited pay issues as the reason he left the company.

He claimed that the WWE didn't view him at the high price that he demanded and instead, took the call to try his luck on the independent circuit. Ever since his release, Swagger has wrestled for House of Hardcore, Federacion Universal De Lucha Libre (FUDLL), and All American Wrestling.

He was defeated by Alberto El Patron in his FUDLL debut. The former ECW Champion has kept low when it comes to his next big move. If Dutch's comments are anything to go by, then Swagger and GFW have come to a decision after long negotiations.

Swagger is a talented veteran and would be a great acquisition after the promotion recently signed Johnny Mundo/Morrison.

Stay tuned for more updates on the story. Do you think Swagger would be a major player in GFW? Let us know in the comments section.