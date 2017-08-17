GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Kiera Hogan set to sign for GFW

Kiera Hogan signs with GFW. Knockouts Division beware!

Kiera Hogan is ready to set the Impact Zone on fire!

What’s the story?

Kiera Hogan has reportedly signed a deal with GFW (Global Force Wrestling) and is expected to start performing for the promotion very soon.

The 22-year-old wrestler from Atlanta, Georgia is the reigning WSU Spirit Champion and is best known to professional wrestling fans for her work on the indie circuit.

In case you didn’t know…

Born in Decatur, Georgia, Hogan has wrestled in SHINE Wrestling, Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, SHIMMER Women Athletes and WSU, among others.

Nicknamed "The Girl On Fire", the 4’11” wrestler has been widely appreciated by professional wrestling pundits and the hardcore fan-base owing to her top notch athleticism and mat-skills.

The heart of the matter

Kiera Hogan now appears to have signed a full-time deal with GFW and is expected to start working with the organisation in the days to come.

Furthermore, Kiera has also been appointed as one of the co-trainers at the Face 2 Face pro-wrestling training centre run by WWE Superstar Heath Slater, alongside professional wrestling legend Jazz.

What’s next?

Hogan is set to take on Mickie Knuckles at a ROAR Women’s Pro Wrestling show at the Opera nightclub on August 28th.

Author’s take

Kiera Hogan is an excellent youngster who has time and again proved her mettle in the ring, not only on the mat but also as a character.

In my opinion, with the departure of longtime top female stars such as Velvet Sky and Angelina Love from GFW, the company needs to go full throttle in order to replenish its diminished female talent pool.

It goes without saying that recruiting the services of the talented Keira Hogan is a step in the right direction for GFW. Here’s hoping the company succeeds in taking its Knockouts Division back to its glory days.