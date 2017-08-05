GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Minor drop in Impact Wrestling viewership

Impact Wrestling viewership shows a slight drop.

EC3 was crowned the Grand Champion last night

What’s the story?

The Impact Wrestling viewership saw a slight drop this week while the ratings remained stable at 0.06.

The viewership of the show was down to 276K compared to last week’s 286K.

In case you did not know...

The latest episode of Impact Wrestling saw some solid matches; the pick from the lot was perhaps the opener between Drago and Dezmond Xavier.

Elsewhere, EC3 was crowned the new Grand Champion as he defeated Moose in a controversial match.

The feud between Alberto El Patron and LAX also featured heavily on the show.

The heart of the matter

The Impact Wrestling viewership went from 286K to 276K this week. The show had gone up against the NFL pre-season Hall of Fame Game which probably had an impact on the numbers.

From the date of the past five weeks, the July 13th show drew 374K views, which is the highest viewership for that time period.

Meanwhile, last week’s numbers are the lowest in the five show pool mentioned earlier.

What’s next?

Though the drop is a small one, Impact should take measures to bounce back strongly. The numbers that they drew for the July 13th show underlines the fact that fans are willing to watch the show if quality content is produced.

Impact also had viewership above 300K for their shows on July 6th and July 20th.

Author’s Take

Going up against NFL games are never easy, and Impact officials would be aware of the same.

It wasn’t a big drop nevertheless and the promotion might bounce back as they head closer to Destination X.