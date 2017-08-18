GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Retired X-Division Champion makes a huge return

The Canadian Destroyer is back!

It was the night of returns in GFW!

The most recent GFW Impact Wrestling tapings witnessed the returns of Jim Cornette and Taryn Tyrell, the debut of Johnny Impact (Morrison) and a new GFW Global Champion in Eli Drake.

But that wasn't all, as 2-time X-Division Champion Petey Williams also made a big return to the company to interfere in the X-Division title match between Trevor Lee and Sonjay Dutt at Destination X.

Williams interrupted the proceedings and assisted Dutt in successfully retaining his title. The Champion was facing unsurmountable when Caleb Konley attempted to help Lee win the title before Williams came out to even the playing field.

He took Konley out with his popular finisher, Candian Destroyer and celebrated Dutt's title defense.

The Canadian destroyer! Welcome back Petey Williams pic.twitter.com/cmaJZtRkSn — The Network (@AutographNetwrk) August 17, 2017

Williams started wrestling in 2002 and joined TNA back in 2004. He won the X-Division title twice during his time with the company. However, he gained fame in pro wrestling circles due to his innovative finisher (the front flip piledriver known as the Canadian Destroyer), that the finisher of the year in 2004.

Williams had announced his retirement from pro wrestling in 2014 after working his final match in a losing effort against Tigre Uno. At 35 years old, the Canadian still has a lot left in the tank and could have a solid run in the X-Division.