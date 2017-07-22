From the GFW/Impact Rumor Mill: Several talents from GFW could leave the promotion

GFW may have lost 4 talents

Who's abandoning ship?

What’s the story?

Wrestling News Co reports that Madison Rayne, Magnus, Brandi Rhodes, and Matt Morgan may have left the company.

In case you didn’t know...

Talents have been leaving GFW in droves since Anthem Sports acquired a majority interest in TNA Impact Wrestling back in January. The most notable people to have left the promotion thus far are The Hardy Boyz, Drew McIntyre, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Shane Helms and Al Snow among others.

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling News Co, Rayne, Magnus, Rhodes, and Morgan may have left the promotion since they are no longer listed as wrestlers under the roster page of Impactwrestling.com.

If this is true, then it could be a result of the recent contract changes for GFW which state that the company will take 10% of all money earned from their wrestlers’ independent bookings and all of their money from GFW-produced merchandise.

Many fans have called these contract stipulations excessive and manipulative and sight this as one of many reasons why fans feel the acquisition of GFW by Anthem Sports has not been a positive change.

What’s next?

If this rumour is true, then wrestlers could begin leaving the company in droves if they believe they are good enough talents who could get better opportunities elsewhere.

Some wrestlers may be able to circumvent the merchandise sales by using other merchandise options like Pro Wrestling Tees, but many will feel these deals cheat them out of money they earned.

Author’s take

GFW doesn’t really have any good news reported and this may be the latest in the negative press for the company.

Hopefully, they can figure out a way to move in a positive direction without making decisions that fans and wrestlers consider questionable.

