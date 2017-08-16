GFW/ Impact Wrestling News: Sonjay Dutt discusses why he didn't sign with WWE

The GFW X-Division Champion reveals why he picked GFW over WWE!

Sonjay Dutt defends his X-Division Title this Thursday at Destination X!

What’s the story?

Sonjay Dutt opened up in a recent conference call about his decision to sign with GFW over WWE. When asked by WrestlingINC.com, Dutt made it clear that his family was the prime factor in his career choice.

In case you didn’t know…

Sonjay has been involved with Impact since the early days. He first debuted with the company in 2003 and was a notable fixture in the acclaimed X-Division. He's had several stints with the promotion throughout the years with his most recent run beginning of April of this year.

He serves in both a producer and performer capacity and is the current GFW X-Division Champion. This is his first run with the championship.

The heart of the matter

Initially offered a role with WWE in 2016 after serving as a guest trainer at the Orlando Performance Center, Sonjay made the surprising choice to reject their offer. Dutt said in the conference call that while there were a lot of factors that influenced his decision, his 6-year old and 8-month old kids, as well as his wife, were his main reasons for choosing to work with GFW.

I'm 35, I've got a wife, I've got two kids and I've got a family that I have to put first before my decisions in life. That took a good chunk of the decision-making process, what is best for them.

Another interesting recent offer for Dutt came from Ring of Honor. After Steve Corino exited the company for WWE, they spoke to him regarding joining the announce team. Obviously, he declined.

What’s next?

On Thursday, August 17th, Sonjay will defend his X-Division Title against Trevor Lee in a Ladder Match at Destination X. In the storyline, Lee recently stole the physical belt and has worn it as if it was his own. Dutt hopes to reclaim what's rightfully his on this upcoming live episode of Impact.

Author’s take

Sonjay Dutt is a talented wrestler who's been around for a while. It's great to see this veteran getting a run with the X-Division Championship and it's also great to hear that he's been in high demand from several notable promotions.

He's doing the right thing by putting his family first when deciding where he should be working. As long as nobody else kicks in his eye socket any time soon then this should be regarded as a wise career move.

