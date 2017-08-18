GFW/Impact Wrestling News: 'The Pope' D'Angelo Dinero is leaving GFW

Dinero is moving on to greener pastures.

Da Pope parts ways with GFW.

What’s the story?

‘The Pope’ D’Angelo Dinero appears to be parting ways with GFW/Impact Wrestling.

Having worked primarily as a GFW commentator since 2015, Da Pope took to social media to announce his departure from the promotion, alluding that his departure was brought about by arithmetic factors, i.e. monetary reasons.

In case you didn’t know…

D’Angelo Dinero, whose real name is Elijah Burke, has performed for several notable professional wrestling organizations over the course of his career, including the WWE and GFW/Impact Wrestling.

An accomplished amateur boxer, Dinero worked for WWE in the mid-2000s and GFW (2009-13) before returning to the latter as a commentator in 2015.

The heart of the matter

Pope posted the following message on his official Instagram page:

“The clock is ticking, never standing still, yet memories will come, in floods they will. This was no surprise as things began to click when negotiations stalled because of arithmetics.”

“In arriving hello is easy to say, in departing it's different as some will sway. But no not me as I look towards the sky, for there's a reason I've always walked with my head held high.”

Furthermore, Dinero added that although the past may come trickling around every now and then, the future has bright things in store for him. He also thanked his friends and colleagues at GFW for their goodwill toward him and added that the memories are the only thing that’ll make fleeting time stand still.

What’s next?

D’Angelo Dinero is yet another addition to the plethora of talent that seems to be leaving GFW.

As of the time of this writing, the Pope’s next venture in the pro-wrestling world is seemingly up in the air.

Author’s take

D’Angelo Dinero aka Elijah Burke always brought his distinct style of calling matches to the GFW announcing team.

As a fan, he’ll be truly missed inside the Impact Zone. However, I’d like to see him as an addition to the WWE’s SmackDown announce team, potentially as a replacement for JBL.

