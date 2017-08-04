GFW/ Impact Wrestling Results (08/04/17): Moose vs. EC3 for the Grand Championship

A big title change plus LAX gets a new member.

This week's episode of Impact included a big Grand Championship match with Moose defending against EC3 plus a huge 6-man tag match between LAX and the Patron Family.

Konnan kicks off Impact with a big announcement

This week’s episode of Impact kicked off with LAX. They were in the clubhouse and Konan promised to unveil a new member of LAX before the night was over, during the main-event between LAX and El Patron, his brother and father.

Drago vs Dezmond Xavier

It’s easy to see why GFW have high hopes for Dezmond Xavier and he showcased it last night during his second round Super X Cup match against Drago.

The two men felt each other out in the opening stages before we headed to a break after Drago hit Dezmond with a suicide dive.

We returned to see both men catching each other with a head kick. Xavier recovered and hit Drago with a tope con giro. Drago hit back with his signature running DDT for a nearfall. Dezmond responded with an X19 in the corner before hitting a corkscrew moonsault for the win.

Dezmond Xavier def. Drago