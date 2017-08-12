GFW News: Brandi Rhodes discusses her exit from Global Force Wrestling

12 Aug 2017

Brandi Rhodes would look to make a statement in the ring when she signed with Impact Wrestling...

What's the story?

NoDQ.com is reporting on a recent interview that Brandi Rhodes had with Chuck Carroll of CBS Radio.

Within the interview, Brandi explained why she decided to leave Global Force Wrestling, and it was due to an agreement regarding her outside ventures.

In case you didn't know...

Brandi is the wife of current Ring Of Honor World Champion Cody Rhodes. The couple married in September of 2013.

She originally trained in the WWE to become a wrestler in 2011, but the WWE released her from her contract. She would return in 2013 as Eden Styles and would become a ring announcer for the WWE's television shows.

The heart of the matter...

Within the interview, Brandi stated that when she worked out her contract with Impact Wrestling (before Anthem bought the company from Dixie Carter), she had a lot of television projects in the works. They agreed to a deal where Impact would cooperate with Brandi when she had to leave to work on those projects.

The clause in the contract stated that Brandi could part ways with the company if they were uncooperative in allowing her time off.

Brandi simply stated that this was the case and now she's gone from the company. She said in the interview that she is currently filming something "awesome" in Atlanta, but cannot give any details just yet.

What's next?

The next Ring Of Honor pay per view is War Of The Worlds: Liverpool where Brandi's husband Cody will take on Sanada for the Ring Of Honor World Championship. It is definitely possible that you'll see Brandi alongside Cody for the main event match.

Author's take...

The word "uncooperative" was key in the interview Brandi gave with Chuck. That exact word comes to mind when you look at the struggle between Anthem / Global Force Wrestling and the Hardy's over the broken gimmick.

I would like to think that Global Force Wrestling would be as cooperative as possible with all the talent they've lost and bad press they've gotten over the Hardy situation. They were already climbing uphill, and things like this won't help.