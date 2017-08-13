GFW News: Former WWE Superstar could potentially make GFW debut

Multiple-time champion and ex-WWE Superstar is heading to the Impact Zone.

John Morrison was previously part of the WWE

What’s the story?

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison is reportedly heading to GFW and is all set to debut in the Jeff Jarrett-helmed promotion in the days to come.

Morrison was reportedly scheduled for an appearance at the StocktonCon event on August 19th and 20th, but as per the organisers of the event, his aforementioned appearance has been cancelled owing to Morrison’s contract with GFW Wrestling.

Very sorry to announce that due to a contractural agreement with GFW Impact Wrestling, @TheRealMorrison is unable to attend StocktonCon — StocktonCon (@StocktonCon) August 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

John Morrison, whose real name is John Hennigan, is perhaps best known for his time with the WWE from 2002-11.

The 37-year-old performs on the indie circuit as Johnny Mundo, and has worked in several notable organisations, including Lucha Underground and AAA, since his departure from the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Following John Morrison’s cancelled appearance at the StocktonCon pop culture convention, the organisers of the event seem to have inadvertently disclosed the fact that Morrison is now under contract with GFW.

They cited the contract as the reason behind his scrapped appearance.

Furthermore, Morrison’s ex-girlfriend Melina Perez is now stepping in to fill his shoes and attend the StocktonCon event on the 19th and 20th of this month.

We are very excited to announce that @RealMelina will be a Special Guest at StocktonCon on August 19-20! pic.twitter.com/4vV4kObsDo — StocktonCon (@StocktonCon) August 8, 2017

What’s next?

As of the time of this writing, neither Morrison aka Mundo nor GFW have confirmed the signing.

Fans can expect news of Johnny Mundo’s GFW signing to be announced officially very soon.

Author’s take

John Morrison was one of the most dynamic performers in the WWE, and primed for superstardom, but I -- like most fans -- fail to point out the reason as to why exactly his star fell in the world’s premier professional wrestling organisation.

Regardless, he was relegated to the lower-tier of the WWE shows toward the tail-end of his run with the company; I am pumped to see him have a great career outside the promotion. Here’s hoping GFW book him well, and allow him to display his vast array of skills inside the Impact Zone.