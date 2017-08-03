GFW/ Impact News: Karen Jarrett clears the air about the Braun Strowman situation

What really happened in the bar that night?

by Riju Dasgupta News 03 Aug 2017, 00:46 IST

Much ado about nothing really, from the looks of it

What's the story?

Karen Jarrett was allegedly involved in an incident at a bar when she asked Braun Strowman for an autograph for her son. In an official GFW teleconference featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna and Laurel Van Ness, Jarrett cleared the air.

In case you didn't know...

Following a Raw in Nashville, several Superstars made their way to a bar. Among them was The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. According to a report first published by Wrestling Observer, when Karen Jarrett asked Braun Strowman for an autograph he was very rude. In return, Jarrett cut a promo on him and revealed that her son's father was a colleague of Strowman's, Raw General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Strowman apparently got down on his knees and begged Karen not to tell Kurt Angle.

The heart of the matter

Fightful.com asked Karen about the incident, and she just brushed it off:

'I can clear the air. It was a silly incident with two people in the wrestling business playing their characters, being silly and it got blown way out of proportion. The fact that the two of us are still in the news, and it's still being talked about, that you took the time to ask the question is hysterical, to be honest with you.'

Obviously, Jarrett is downplaying the incident, and covering up for a mistake Strowman may have made in the heat of the moment, back then.

What's next?

Both of the stars involved in this incident will have a big role to play in their respective brands. We are certain that Strowman won't be refusing autographs anytime soon though.

Author's take

It is clear that Karen Jarrett and Braun Strowman made up after the incident in question, and Jarrett is just looking out for a young, hot-headed superstar. I do hope Strowman learned his lesson, in any case. Every WWE and GFW superstar I've met has been very friendly, so it's shocking to hear that Braun treated Karen in such a manner.

