GFW/Impact News: Karen Jarrett drops possible spoiler about the GFW Hall of Fame

Jerry Jarrett could go into the GFW Hall of Fame.

by Riju Dasgupta News 03 Aug 2017, 00:11 IST

Jarrett offered her opinion on who should be in the GFW Hall of Fame

I was part of a conference call with Karen Jarrett, the unified Knockouts Champion Sienna as well as Laurel Van Ness, representing Sportskeeda Wrestling. I asked for early predictions for the GFW Hall of Fame, coming this August. Karen Jarrett's answer was very interesting.

GFW conducts weekly teleconferences featuring their stars and talent, and this week featured these three lovely ladies. They discussed a variety of topics over an hour. With regard to the Hall of Fame, they had this to say.

While Sienna and Laurel Van Ness really had no picks about inductees, Karen Jarrett said the following words:

"I think this year, it should be no one other than my father in law, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. He started the company with his son, and he deserves to be there, next to Jeff."

Karen is referring to legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett who is best known for Continental Wrestling Association from Memphis, TN as well as USWA. Of course, he is also one of the founders of TNA, the company that would eventually become Global Force Wrestling in the year 2017. He was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame as far back as 2009 and has often been described as a wrestling genius, by those in the professional wrestling business.

The person who will be inducted into the GFW Hall of Fame next will be announced on August 17. We wait impatiently to find out who it is, and if it possibly is the legendary Jerry Jarrett.

I really don't think that it will be Jerry Jarrett who is inducted into the GFW Hall of Fame this year. Not because he doesn't deserve but because Karen Jarrett is probably in the know and would not announce her nominations in such a manner.

