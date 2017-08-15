GFW News: Main event picture likely to change on final tapings before Bound For Glory

After GFW stripped Alberto El Patron of the Heavyweight Championship, how is the next major PPV affected?

by Jeremy Bennett News 15 Aug 2017, 10:59 IST

Alberto El Patron was stripped of his title this week

What's the story?

This week, Global Force Wrestling will tape all episodes of Impact Wrestling leading up to their big pay-per-view Bound For Glory on November 5th.

Based on the news reported earlier today that GFW stripped Alberto El Patron of the GFW Heavyweight Championship, F4WOnline.com is reporting that the main event plan could drastically changed.

In case you didn't know...

TMZ reported on July 10th that police were investigating Alberto El Patron for a domestic dispute incident involving Paige at the Orlando International Airport.

Though Orlando policy cleared El Patron, he remains suspended by Global Force Wrestling after their own internal investigation.

The heart of the matter

F4WOnline.com also stated that El Patron is not expected to attend this week's tapings, meaning he will not have a role leading up to Bound For Glory in three months. That means the entire landscape of the pay-per-view's main event scene would need to be changed.

The main event scene obviously includes Bobby Lashley, who has feuded with El Patron over the past couple of months. With his feud against former tag team partner Davey Richards out of the way, Eddie Edwards could re-emerge as a challenger.

Two other top candidates include Ethan Carter III and Moose. Carter recently defeated Moose for the GFW Grand Championship, which could free Moose up for his first main event opportunity.

What's next?

The tapings take place this Thursday, August 17th through Sunday, August 20th. They will tape the Destination X special, along with the rest of the Impact Wrestling episodes to take them to November's pay-per-view.

Author's take

It will be really interesting to see how the tapings unfold this week. With the change from Impact to Global Force Wrestling, it could be a great chance to elevate a new star to freshen up the main event scene such as Moose.

Dropping the Grand Championship to EC3 could free him up to take that opportunity.