GFW/ Impact Wrestling News: Alberto El Patron stripped of GFW Heavyweight Championship

GFW took a big decision regarding El Patron

by Rohit Nath News 14 Aug 2017, 20:20 IST

Alberto El Patron was involved in a domestic violence case with Paige

Despite the fact that Alberto El Patron's name has been more or less cleared from the domestic violence case involving Paige, GFW/ Impact Wrestling has decided to strip him of the Unified GFW World Heavyweight Championship.

GFW/ Impact Wrestling put out a statement on their website stating:

GFW has concluded its internal consideration of the events surrounding the suspension of Alberto El Patron. While it is apparent that initial reports unfairly characterized El Patron’s involvement in the incident in the Orlando airport, we are nonetheless disappointed with the manor in which he dealt with this situation; we expect more decorum from all on the GFW roster, especially the World Champion.

We have communicated with El Patron our decision to strip him of his championship title. No decision has been taken as to the date on which he will be reinstated to the roster, the conditions of which are a private matter between the company and El Patron.

Alberto El Patron was suspended on July 12th this year following a domestic violence case. he was largely believed to be guilty of violence against Paige after audio was released of his argument with her in the San Antonio airport.

Regardless, things cooled down and Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantell announced on a recent conference call that El Patron was not guilty as first expected. Instead, Paige was the one being investigated, according to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

As GFW stated, Alberto's image was painted in a negative light after the whole domestic violence situation broke out, but it was the way he handled it that led to the company's decision of stripping of the title.

GFW had taped multiple weeks of content which was all centred around Alberto before the suspension took place. Since they filmed a lot of content, they had no choice but to air it.

It will be interesting to see how GFW deal with the situation going forward and when El Patron will be reinstated to the roster.

