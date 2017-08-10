GFW News: Multiple time X Division Champion reveals why he wrestles in a suit

Why does Low-Ki wrestle in a Hitman costume?

by Riju Dasgupta News 10 Aug 2017, 03:39 IST

To Low-Ki, the suit has symbolic meaning

What's the story?

I was part of the weekly teleconference series, this week, with three GFW stars from the X DIvision- Low-Ki, Sonjay Dutt, and Trevor Lee. During the course of the interview, I asked Low-Ki the reason behind the ring gear modeled after Agent 47 from the Hitman Video Game Series. The answer was very interesting indeed.

In case you didn't know...

Low-Ki is one of the most renowned homegrown TNA talents, having wrestled in their first ever show and having won the X Division Title a sum total of 5 times. During his latest stint, he decided to return in his Hitman avatar. In this piece, he explains the reasoning behind the same.

The heart of the matter

Low-Ki explained the rationale behind wrestling in a suit:

The original thought behind it was a silent protest. That was against the business practice from New Japan Pro Wrestling in Japan which led to my final performance at the Tokyo Dome. However, with that being said, I don't want anyone to see NJPW as a negative. That was just my experience in dealing with the business practice of the company.

Low-Ki went on to add that the ring gear was worn not merely for people to consider him a hitman, but consider him a professional instead. His attire represents the professional in him, that performs at an extremely high level. Ultimately he said that it is a captivating sight, and it is very difficult to perform at the level he does, in the attire he wears.

What's next?

Low-Ki is now a part of the villainous stable known as LAX and should be a central character in the coming months. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the faction and becomes a part of their storylines in the coming months.

Author's take

Yet another part of pro wrestling lore explained by us at Sportskeeda. Low-Ki, in addition to being an exceptional competitor, is also a very well spoken man and a pleasure to talk to. I agree that his attire just makes him stand out from the clutter, and outshine his opponents.