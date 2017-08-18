GFW News: New World Champion crowned at Impact Tapings, Former Lucha Underground Champion debuts

In one day, Global Force Wrestling has made the headlines several times over.

@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 News 18 Aug 2017, 11:19 IST

GFW crowned a new champion at its latest tapings, and he's no dummy!

A new champion? Dummy, yeah. At least that might be what GFW's new top dog, Eli Drake would tell you.

Drake captured the GFW World Heavyweight Championship during an Impact taping tonight following Destination X.

He would participate in a gauntlet match that would involve 20 other men, including the debuting Johnny Impact, AKA Johnny Mundo/Morrison.

Recently, GFW has stripped their former champion, Alberto El Patron of the newly named GFW Global Championship after he was caught up in a controversy involving his fiance Paige.

Due to this, GFW was left with a vacant title. This wouldn't last long, however, as the returning Jim Cornette made an announcement at Destination X after firing Bruce Prichard.

Cornette stated that he had been put in charge by Anthem to solve this championship dilemma. He would go on to say that a gauntlet match on the next edition of Impact would crown a new Global Champion, and also put Low Ki in as the 20th entrant.

Cornette was not the only returning character to GFW, as former Knockouts champion Taryn Terrell attacked Gail Kim during her match with Sienna for the Unified GFW Knockouts Championship.

We also saw former X Division Champion and pioneer Petey Williams return at Destination X, interfering in the GFW X Division Championship match.

How do you feel about Eli Drake capturing the GFW Heavyweight championship? Are you excited for the Shaman of Sexy Johnny Impact's debut?

