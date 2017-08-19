GFW News: Tyrus granted release from GFW

Unfortunately, the sea of departures from GFW continues

by Riju Dasgupta News 19 Aug 2017, 13:42 IST

Sadly, we won't see him in GFW anymore!

What's the story?

The sea of departures from GFW continues, unfortunately, to this day. Tyrus, who had gone to social media and put up a video expressing his disappointment over the creative direction that his character was taking, has been granted his release.

He took to social media, thanking Ed Nordholm for the same. At the time of his departure, he did not seem to bear any resentment or ill-will towards the company.

Thank you to @EdNordholm and @IMPACTWRESTLING for granting me my release. Wishing the roster and crew all success. #TyrusSmash #Nuffsaid — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) August 19, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Tyrus, who was formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE, joined TNA in the year 2014 and was a part of the company as a major player. He was last seen in a face-to-face confrontation with Kongo Kong on Impact.

Tyrus indicated that 99% of the time that he has spent at Impact has been good, however, it was only during the previous 5-6 tapings that he felt handcuffed. Tyrus said that he was on 'hold out' in the video linked below and that he wouldn't be present for the following set of tapings.

The heart of the matter

Many departures have occurred in the GFW roster ever since the change of regime. This includes major players such as Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis, Crazzy Steve, Davey Richards, and The Hardyz.

Even agents such as Al Snow and Shane Helms too are no longer associated with the company. Tyrus too felt a sense of dissatisfaction at the way he was being used and realized he really had no place in the company anymore.

What's next?

We do not know what the next chapter of Tyrus' life is, but it was cool to see him on GLOW and also Preacher. He may have opportunities lined up, outside the ring. He's also regular on The Greg Gutfeld show as a political commentator, so finding work won't be a problem for him.

Author's take

It is frightening just how many people are quitting GFW these days, to move on to greener pastures. Jeff Jarrett and Ed Nordholm need to address this situation. The roster is far too talented to not be utilized to their fullest potential, honestly.

