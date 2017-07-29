GFW/ Impact Wrestling News: Reason behind the cancellation of the live event in Bridgeport, CT

Find out what caused a Global Force Wrestling live event to be cancelled...

by Jeremy Bennett News 29 Jul 2017, 02:48 IST

Global Force Wrestling was looking to tour the northeast before their next tapings...

What's the story?

Global Force Wrestling announced that they were cancelling the live event scheduled for August 6th in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Check out GFW's full statement on the matter below:

Global Force Wrestling regretfully announces that the Impact Live Event at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, August 6, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges. All fans who purchased tickets for the Bridgeport event will be fully refunded. GFW also will offer all who purchased tickets to the Bridgeport show complimentary tickets to either of the other area Live Event shows that will be held that weekend: Friday, August 4, on Long Island, N.Y., at The Sports Arena in St. James (starting at 8 p.m.), and Saturday, August 5, at Staten Island’s Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George (starting at 6 p.m.). Please bring the original receipt from the Bridgeport show.”

PWInsider is now reporting that the reason for the cancellation is due to low ticket sales.

In case you didn't know...

On April 20th of this year, Impact Wrestling and Anthem announced that they would merge with Jeff Jarrett's company Global Force Wrestling. The company will now be called Global Force Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson from PWInsider added that there was a decent amount of promotion for the live show. The company even got a major FM radio station to promote the event, but it didn't help boost the ticket sales.

This is just the most recent story in a string of negative press that Anthem and Global Force Wrestling have endured in the past month. There was the domestic dispute with their champion Alberto El Patron and WWE Superstar Paige as well as their ongoing public battle with Matt, Jeff, and Reby Hardy regarding the broken gimmick.

What's next?

The other legs of the tour will still take place as scheduled. They will be in Long Island, NY, on August 4th and Staten Island on the next night. They are also scheduled to tape the next round of Impact Wrestling in mid-August.

Author's take

With the amount of talent that has recently left Global Force Wrestling in 2017, I'm surprised they would want to tour outside of the "Impact Zone" in Orlando, especially after their rebranding.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com