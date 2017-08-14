GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Popular 6-time Champion announces departure from the promotion

And it continues...

Another talent release!

What's the story?

GFW veteran Angelina Love took to Twitter to announce her release from the promotion. Here what the gorgeous star had to say regarding her departure:

I asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING and it was granted today. Thank you for the years of fun and much love to all my fans!!! ❤️????❤️ — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 12, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Love started wrestling for GFW, then known as TNA, in 2004 before joining the WWE in the same year.

Sadly for the former Knockouts Champion, her WWE didn't account for much as she wrestled in the company's developmental systems, Deep South Wrestling (DSW) and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) before being released in 2007.

She returned to TNA in 2007 and formed the popular tag team, Beautiful People along with Bubba Ray Dudley's girlfriend Velvet Sky. She wrestled in the independent circuit apart from being a top star in TNA and has had a hall of fame worthy career with the company.

Her real life boyfriend Davey Richards too recently quit GFW to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.

The heart of the matter

The 6-time Knockouts Champion's last recognized match with GFW was at the recently concluded Slammerversary XV PPV. She teamed up with Davey Richards in a Full Metal Mayhem Tag Team match against the team of Allisha and Eddie Edwards in a losing effort.

She requested a released and was promptly granted it by the GFW management.

What's next?

Love didn't mention the reason behind her exit and it remains to be seen what she does next. She could go back to the independent circuit and wrestle for many promotions or choose to pique the interest of the WWE for a possible run in NXT or the main roster. It's a long shot but a possibility considering her experience.

Author's take

GFW will miss the services of the veteran star at a time when new talents are looking to gain some experience and continue in the mission of making 'Impact Great Again'.

All said and done, the gorgeous wrestler has had a memorable TNA career and is a sure-shot contender for a spot in the hall of fame somewhere down the line.