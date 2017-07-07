GFW/Impact Wrestling Spoilers: Major title change at latest tapings

by Jeremy Bennett News 07 Jul 2017, 00:23 IST

Impact Wrestling officially became Global Force Wrestling last week...

What’s the story?

Global Force Wrestling held their first Impact tapings since the rebranding and last pay per view of Slammiversary and a major title changed hands at these tapings as Ethan Carter III (EC3) defeated Moose to win the Impact Grand Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

The Impact Grand Championship made its debut in August 2016 when former President Billy Corgan decided to retire the King Of The Mountain Championship in favour of a new title. The first winner of this belt was Aron Rex (Damien Sandow) that was determined via a tournament.

There are a set of rules to go along with the title, and they are as follows:

– Three 3 minute rounds, with special event, matches going 5 minutes.

– 10 point must system.

– Judging categories: Physicality, aggressiveness, controlling the action.

– Wins can happen anytime via pin or submission.

– If there is no winner after three rounds, a winner is decided by judge's decision.

The heart of the matter...

With the title win, EC3 ends the longest reign in the title’s short history. Moose held the title for 173 days after defeating Drew Galloway (McIntyre) for the belt in January.

This is the first Impact Grand Championship reign for EC3, and he’s the fourth different person to hold the belt (Moose has won the title twice). It is EC3’s first championship in GFW since January 2016 when he held the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time.

What’s next?

The title change will not happen on tonight’s edition of Impact, but it will air sometime later this month. Expect Moose to try to regain the championship for the third time to add to his total reign of 264 days.

Author’s take...

EC3 adds his name to a respectable list of champions who have held that belt. It has been a title that gave Moose respectability, specifically when he won it back from Drew Galloway, but now having another world champion hold the title gives the belt itself more prestige.