GFW/Impact Wrestling News: GFW star makes a controversial statement on Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight

Sienna feels there will be a rematch.

Sienna is the current Unified GFW Knockouts Champion

What’s the story?

Wrestling fans are in for a treat later this month as undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will take on UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, in what could potentially be one of the highest-grossing fights in the history of the sport.

On a recent Global Force Wrestling media conference call, WrestlingINC owner Raj Giri caught up with GFW wrestler Sienna. Given her MMA background, Sienna opined on the upcoming super-fight.

When asked by Giri if she thinks McGregor stand a chance against the unblemished Floyd Mayweather, Sienna had rather something controversial to say.

In case you did not know...

Allysin Kay, who goes by the alias of Sienna took her first MMA fight in 2015. She won her 145-pound debut fight at Vertex Fight Night by second-round submission. She signed with Global Force Wrestling in 2016 while still doing business as TNA Wrestling. The 29-year-old is the current Unified GFW Knockouts Champion.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Giri on the upcoming bout, Sienna said, “That is a good question. I don't know, man. He only has boxing element so I really, really don't know how that is going to go."

She added, "I know this is going to be a controversial opinion but I do believe everything on TV is fake so I do believe that Floyd is going to win and then Conor is going to challenge him to an MMA fight and then Conor is going to win because they're both protected by their own sport. If Conor loses in boxing, he didn't really lose, he lost to a champion boxer. If Floyd loses in MMA, he didn't really lose, he lost to a champion MMA fighter. So they're both protected, they make millions, millions, millions of dollars and maybe they'll have a third one for a draw. I'm not really sure but I'm telling you at least the high profile fights, they are taking stuff from professional wrestling. That's all I'm going to say." (Credit to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

What’s next?

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is scheduled to face-off in a live boxing match on Saturday, August 26, at the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas Vegas Strip of Paradise. The match will also be available on Pay-per-view.

Author’s take

The bout is going to be one of the most anticipated fights of all time. However, purely from combat and technical perspectives, the fight would be an intriguing one, given the fact that one is a boxer while the other is an exponent of MMA.