GFW/Impact News: Impact Wrestling breaks viewership record for 2017

The latest ratings could give the promotion a huge fillip.

Impact Wrestling, under its new owners, have had a good start

Whats the story?

Weekly television ratings are in, and Impact Wrestling achieved a huge milestone this past week by breaking their viewership record for 2017.

In case you didn't know...

2017 has been a year of transition for Impact Wrestling. The weekly program has been undergoing a complete rebranding phase, which culminated with the merger between parent company Anthem Sports and Global Force Wrestling. Along with the changes, the company has completely dropped all mentions of the old TNA name.

What were the biggest social hits over this past week? We did the research. Check it out!



HERE: https://t.co/zDFLN1POxl pic.twitter.com/DsS9UKeip4 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 13, 2017

The heart of the matter

The latest cable ratings are in and according to the weekly Cable Top 150, Impact Wrestling has come in this week at #99 overall, up from the previous weeks rating of #107.

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling ranked higher than cable programs such as The Young and the Restless, HLN Morning Express, ESPN’s Mike and Mike in the Morning, Nick Cannon’s Wild n’ Out and Big Brother After Dark, just to name a few. The number 1 rated cable show for the week was Impractical Jokers.

This week’s episode of GFW Impact Wrestling pulled in over 374,000 viewers which was an 8.4% increase from the previous weeks 345,000 viewers.

What’s next?

One of the biggest announcements to come out of the newly rebranded GFW Impact Wrestling was that the company would begin touring once again. TNA had once given travelling a shot, but failed miserably, due to poor marketing and promoting.

However, with the fresh start approach the company is using, things could be much different this time.

Author’s take

TNA was dead in the water, a defunct promotion simply going through the motions in hopes that one day, someone would come along and put the old dog out of its misery. Needless to say, Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Wrestling just happened to be the saving grace for the once lifeless company.

The latest ratings are an indication of things to come and what happens when you simply deliver quality on a regular basis. The Impact roster is strong, young and deep. We haven't even scratched the surface on the things that are yet to come. Impact fans could potentially be in for a complete rebirth of a brand and that is something to stay tuned in for.