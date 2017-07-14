GFW/Impact Wrestling News: GFW reveals whether they have contacted CM Punk

Jeff Jarrett spilled the beans on whether Punk will be heading to GFW anytime soon.

by Riju Dasgupta News 14 Jul 2017, 13:16 IST

Jeff Jarrett was full of praise for this amazing talent

What’s the story?

GFW Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett was part of an international conference call with many media outlets including Sportskeeda Wrestling this Wednesday, and we’ve chronicled the highlights from the same, here.

He was asked if he has been in contact with CM Punk, presumably to make him an active member of the GFW roster, and he provided his response to the pressing query.

In case you didn’t know...

CM Punk walked away from WWE in 2014, following a lengthy and popular run in the company, which established him as one of the top stars of professional wrestling’s modern era. Since then, he’s followed a variety of pursuits including a match at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall.

Punk lasted just over two minutes inside the octagon and came out on the losing end of the fight. He was offered a staggering $1 million to return to professional wrestling by the British Promotion 5-star Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

When Jarrett was asked whether he had been in touch with Punk regarding a return to the ring, he had this to say about the said matter: “No, CM Punk, to my knowledge, no conversations that I’ve certainly had. My understanding (is) he’s signed to a UFC situation and that’s where his energy is heading.”

Jarrett was full of praise for Punk and called him an unbelievable talent. He expressed his admiration of Punk for following his dreams and stepping inside the octagon. It appears as if Punk will not be a part of the GFW roster, at least for the time being.

What’s next?

It is unclear whether CM Punk will step into the octagon at such a high level again, but one thing's for certain, he’s not headed to the professional wrestling world. ESPN even asked him if he misses professional wrestling and he replied, "not at all."

Author’s note

It is almost impossible to imagine CM Punk wrestling in GFW. He is far too big a star to return to any promotion but WWE and just maybe NJPW. That is only if he wishes to wrestle at all. Wrestling fans just have to be content to follow his exploits in the MMA world, at this time.