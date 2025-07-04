  • home icon
Ghost of AJ Styles’ past to return to WWE after 7-year absence to cost him at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Jul 04, 2025 01:26 GMT
AJ Styles during his time on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]
AJ Styles during his time on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is one of the most popular and decorated figures in the history of wrestling. The Phenomenal One has recently been in a feud with Dominik Mysterio, and both were scheduled to face off at Night of Champions with the latter’s Intercontinental Championship on the line before Mysterio ended up getting injured.

However, recent reports from WrestleVotes suggest that both Styles and Mysterio will face off at SummerSlam. Given the recent developments in their feud and the potential of their match, a battle between these two would undoubtedly be worth watching.

While The Judgment Day would be enough to help Mysterio win, it is possible that Adam Pearce bars them from the ringside during the match to ensure a fair contest. However, a ghost from Styles’ past could return to help Mysterio win. James Ellsworth could make his comeback to the company after seven years to distract Styles and cost him the match. He was released from the promotion in 2018.

Both Styles and Ellsworth met in the company back in 2016 when Daniel Bryan introduced the latter as The Phenomenal One’s tag team partner. However, soon after, James Ellsworth became a major problem for Styles while he was reigning as the WWE Champion. This led to the storyline adding a lot of drama, which ultimately made it one of the most intriguing storylines in the company’s rich history.

James Ellsworth could appear out of nowhere during the potential match at SummerSlam, costing Styles the match and helping Dominik Mysterio pin the star to retain his title. Further, Ellsworth could also be added to The Judgment Day, making him one of the biggest names in the company.

James Ellsworth wants to share the WWE ring with AJ Styles again

While James Ellsworth hasn’t appeared in WWE since 2018 after his release from the Stamford-based company, fans often recall the fun moments he was part of, hoping to see him return to the ring someday. In a recent Instagram post, Ellsworth shared something similar.

The 40-year-old stated that he wanted one more moment with The Phenomenal One in WWE before the latter marks his retirement, which could be sooner than fans expect. Additionally, Ellsworth shared a picture of himself and Styles when Styles first introduced him to the company.

“If I could get just one more moment with @ajstylesp1 on @wwe before he retires , that’d be ‘phenomenal,’” wrote Ellsworth.

Only time will tell if the company is interested in bringing back Ellsworth for a twist like this.

Edited by Neda Ali
