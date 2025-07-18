Ghost of CM Punk’s past to stop him from winning WWE World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar CM Punk secured his spot for the 2025 SummerSlam and will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Second City Saint pinned Bron Breakker on this week’s RAW to win a five-man Gauntlet Match to become the new number one contender for the WHC. While his fans are hyped to see him win, there is a chance that Roman Reigns could cost him the title match.

The OTC1 returned on this week’s RAW when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were trying to put CM Punk and Jey Uso out of commission. Making his first appearance since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns flattened the heels with a couple of Superman Punches and a Spear. His intervention saved Uso and Punk from getting Tsunami-d by Reed.

Following this, The OG Bloodline leader helped his former teammate, Mr. Yeet, stand up. However, he didn’t do so for The Second City Saint, who even tried to extend his hand as The Head of the Table looked on. Eventually, the Straight Edge Superstar got up on his own. This indicates that Roman Reigns still harbors a significant amount of animosity towards Punk.

The duo was at each other’s throats ahead of and during WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat that also involved Seth Rollins. Both of them had Paul Heyman as the common thread between them, and CM Punk had asked The Wiseman to stand in his corner for the match.

In a way, this request of Punk was what gave The Visionary and the Hall of Famer the reason to unite and betray them. Thus, Roman Reigns could channel this animosity at SummerSlam and keep The Second City Saint from winning by costing him his title shot against Gunther.

If WWE goes down this line, it could use the setup to protect The Ring General’s title run without making Punk look bad while also rekindling his feud with Reigns. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

CM Punk could relive the story of a big rival from his past

If no interferences occur, CM Punk and Gunther could be evenly matched. Both wrestlers have a knack for not giving up and refuse to get pinned despite eating several finishing moves of their opponents. Interestingly, however, there is a chance that WWE could add a new twist to Punk’s rivalry with Seth Rollins at the 2025 SummerSlam.

At WrestleMania XL, The Second City Saint attacked Drew McIntyre right after he won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating The Visionary. This resulted in Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone the newly crowned champion, letting the Scotsman’s success last for mere minutes.

Now, The Architect could make The Straight Edge Superstar live the same arc. The Stamford-based promotion could make CM Punk pick up the win and make Seth Rollins cash in on him within minutes. This would not only be a big blow for the Chicago native but also a big point in his rivalry with Mr. Money in the Bank. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Voice of the Voiceless.

