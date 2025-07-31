  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Ghost of Gunther’s past to return to WWE to cost him World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam? Possibility explored 

Ghost of Gunther’s past to return to WWE to cost him World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam? Possibility explored 

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Jul 31, 2025 01:43 GMT
WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Gunther will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at SummerSlam, two nights from now. The Ring General reclaimed his title from Jey Uso last month on RAW, and then successfully defended it against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month.

Ad

However, he will have an uphill task at The Biggest Party of The Summer when he goes one-on-one with The Best in the World. It is just Punk's second world title match since his return to WWE in 2023. He would leave no stone unturned to outsmart The Ring General to win the gold.

In an unexpected twist, Gunther might have to face a ghost from his past, who could return at SummerSlam and eventually cost him his title. Ilja Dragunov, the Russian star who has had a long-standing rivalry with the Austrian, can return at The Biggest Party of The Summer in MetLife Stadium and cost Gunther his title. But why would he do so?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gunther had injured the RAW star during a house show in October last year. Dragunov suffered a torn ACL during the match and has been out of action since then. He had made his main roster debut on the red brand the same year, and was doing well before he was injured by Gunther. The Ring General even took a swipe later at Dragunov after his injury announcement, saying that 'Weak things break.'

Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

While the 31-year-old superstar didn't reply, he might take revenge at SummerSlam by getting back at Gunther, causing him to lose his title. Ilja Dragunov was also the one who defeated The Ring General for the NXT UK Title in 2021, ending his title reign of 870 days.

Their rivalry dates all the way back to 2017, when they first clashed at wXw. Since then, they have locked horns multiple times inside the squared circle, exchanging wins.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The former NXT Champion could return at SummerSlam to teach Gunther a lesson for mocking his injury. This would also set up a feud between the two at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025.

WWE veteran makes a bold comment on the winner between Gunther and CM Punk

Gunther seems highly confident of winning against Punk at WWE SummerSlam. He recently posted his prediction on his Instagram account, mentioning that he will be the winner on August 3. He uploaded a video of himself in a WWE arena and captioned the post thus:

Ad
"Clean victory."
Ad

However, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long thinks otherwise. While speaking to Mac Davis on Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, he said that Punk is a ring veteran and knows a lot of things, so he might win this battle against Gunther.

"Well, Punk is the in-ring veteran now. He's done a lot of things, he's smart, and he knows a lot of tricks. So, I'm looking for Punk to win this one."
Ad

While Punk might be a ring veteran, Gunther is also no pushover and is considered one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world.

It will be interesting to see who eventually comes out as the winner at SummerSlam.

About the author
Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications