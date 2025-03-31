Ghost from Seth Rollins' past to return at WrestleMania and settle unfinished business? Exploring potential swerve

Seth Rollins has had a number of heated rivalries over the past few decades. But, as he looks forward to finally overcoming Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania, there could be someone looking to settle some unfinished business with The Visionary.

Rollins was set to end his feud with Bronson Reed at Saturday Night's Main Event last year before Reed was injured inside WarGames at Survivor Series back in November.

It has been more than four months since Reed was last seen, and he could resurface to cost Rollins one of the biggest wins of his career in the WrestleMania main event.

Reed posted a reminder on his Instagram following the WrestleMania main event announcement last week on SmackDown, making it clear that Rollins was still a target.

The former world champion has been able to move on while Reed has been undergoing surgery and fixing his broken ankle, but he's looking to make an impact when he returns to WWE, and WrestleMania could be the perfect place.

Will Bronson Reed be ready to return to cost Seth Rollins at WrestleMania?

Bronson Reed was given a nine-month prognosis when he was first injured back in November and could be back around June. That being said, many wrestlers have recovered much faster than expected, whilst others have taken much longer. It's never a definite science, and Reed could be recovering much faster than expected if it means a WrestleMania appearance.

Reed has been active online throughout his WWE hiatus and has made it clear that he has unfinished business with Rollins, and the timing of the post hints at him costing Rollins the match at WrestleMania.

Reed could even join forces with Reigns to ensure that Rollins isn't able to win, since the Triple Threat will allow interference within the rules.

