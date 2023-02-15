Gigi Dolin confirms relationship with former WWE Superstar on Valentine's Day

Gigi Dolin was involved in a traumatic segment on last week's WWE NXT, courtesy of Jacy Jayne's betrayal.

But, much like many around the world, Dolin is also feeling the love on Valentine's Day. She took to social media to confirm her relationship with Zachary Wentz, formerly known as Nash Carter in WWE.

Dolin and Wentz have often been spotted alongside each other and have shared photos on their Instagram handles. The couple also celebrated February 14th in a wholesome manner.

Check out Gigi Dolin and Zachary Wentz's Valentine's Day photo:

Jacy Jayne opened up about betraying Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne recently opened up about her actions against Gigi Dolin from last week's episode of NXT.

After weeks of tension between the two women, Jayne finally snapped and betrayed Dolin, hitting her with a superkick and shoving her against a door during a segment with Bayley.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, the 26-year-old star boasted about her actions and provided her honest take. Jayne said:

"Man, it was sweet. I feel like it was a long time coming that moment, we kind of were teasing it for a while but nobody knew when it was going to explode and I think we just kind of trick, trick... and we had you in the palm of our hands and bam! There it is."

𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 | 𝐋𝐮𝐊𝐚𝐢🤞🏽𝐒𝐙𝐍 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Gigi Dolin got Marty Jannetty’d. Ding Dong Hello door is the new Barbershop Window. Gigi Dolin got Marty Jannetty’d. Ding Dong Hello door is the new Barbershop Window. https://t.co/6gMlA89oKu

Jayne will address the WWE Universe on this week's episode of NXT as she finally prepares to focus on her singles career.

Jayne and Dolin are former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and were unable to win the NXT Women's Title from Roxanne Perez at NXT Vengeance Day. This eventually led to the end of Toxic Attraction, with the final two members of the group also going their separate paths.

What did you make of the segment featuring Dolin and Jayne? Sound off in the comment section.

Poll : 0 votes