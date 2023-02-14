"It was sweet" - Jacy Jayne brutally opens up about her betrayal of Gigi Dolin

WWE star Jacy Jayne opened up about her betrayal of Gigi Dolin. On last week's episode of NXT, the 26-year-old permanently ended Toxic Attraction.

The faction was originally formed by Mandy Rose, who recruited both Jayne and Dolin. Together, the trio ruled the NXT women's division and won numerous championships.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Jayne detailed how Toxic Attraction managed to keep fans in the palm of their hands by teasing a betrayal for weeks:

"Man, it was sweet. I feel like it was a long time coming that moment, we kind of were teasing it for a while but nobody knew when it was going to explode and I think we just kind of trick, trick... and we had you in the palm of our hands and bam! There it is," said Jayne [0:20-0:40]

Mark Henry sent a message to Jacy Jayne following her Busted Open Podcast appearance

Following Jacy Jayne's appearance on the Busted Open podcast, she received a message from Mark Henry.

The current AEW personality sent the 26-year-old star a six-word message, referencing the kick she caught Dolin with on last week's NXT. Henry wrote:

"The kick heard round the world."

Jayne and Dolin are former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and were a force to be reckoned with in the tag team division. They even briefly competed on the main roster, appearing on SmackDown for a match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

A large portion of the WWE Universe expected Dolin and Jayne to continue as a tag team. Fans even wanted the duo to move up to the main roster and dominate the tag team division. Unfortunately, WWE had other plans, as fans have now shifted their focus toward a feud between Dolin and Jayne.

