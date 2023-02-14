51-year-old AEW star sends a message to Jacy Jayne after her betrayal of Gigi Dolin

WWE star Jacy Jayne has been the talk of the town after she betrayed her long-term tag team partner Gigi Dolin on last week's NXT.

The 26-year-old star has been praised by current AEW star and WWE veteran, Mark Henry, who recently had Jayne as a guest on the Busted Open podcast. During the conversation, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion opened up about her recent actions.

Taking to Twitter, the former World's Strongest Man sent a six-word message to Jayne.

"The kick heard round the world," wrote Henry.

Check out Mark Henry's tweet below:

During a segment with Bayley on "Ding Dong Hello," Jayne and Dolin initially put their issues aside. However, the 26-year-old had other plans, as she superkicked Dolin and hit her with a brutal kick to the face.

Courtesy of Jayne's actions, Toxic Attraction has officially come to an end. Former leader Mandy Rose was also let go by WWE back in 2022.

Gigi Dolin took to social media to break her silence after being betrayed by Jacy Jayne

In the aftermath of Jacy Jayne's actions, Gigi Dolin took to Twitter to break her silence.

She also displayed a gruesome bruise on her face, courtesy of Jayne's kick and sent a five-word message.

"Trauma is the ultimate killer," Dolin wrote.

Jacy Jayne @jacyjaynewwe



Good morning to everyone except Gigi Dolin. Good morning to everyone except Gigi Dolin. 👹

Dolin and Jayne were tag team partners for quite some time. They were recruited as members of the Toxic attraction by Mandy Rose. Together, the trio dominated the women's division in NXT.

Jayne and Dolin became the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Rose captured the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, Toxic Attraction collapsed after Rose was released by WWE, eventually leading to Dolin and Jayne going their separate ways.

Do you think WWE made the right choice by breaking up Toxic Attraction? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes