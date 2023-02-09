Gigi Dolin finally breaks silence after betrayal by Toxic Attraction stablemate, displays gruesome bruise

Gigi Dolin recently took to social media to break her silence after being attacked by Jacy Jayne on this week's episode of NXT.

Dolin and Jayne were both unsuccessful in winning the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day. The current champion Roxanne Perez retained her title despite facing both members of Toxic Attraction in a Triple Threat Match.

On this week's NXT, Dolin and Jayne were involved in a segment with Bayley. The main roster star tried to play the role of peacemaker between the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Jayne had other plans.

In the aftermath of Jayne's brutal assault, Dolin sent a short message on social media and also displayed a gruesome bruise on her face.

"Trauma is the ultimate killer. 🥀"

How did Jacy Jayne react to betraying Gigi Dolin on NXT?

In the aftermath of her actions on this week's NXT, Jacy Jayne took to Twitter to take further digs at her former tag team partner.

Jayne sent a short message to Gigi Dolin, labeling her "dead weight." The 26-year-old didn't hold herself back with the tweet, as she wrote:

"what an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight. God I’m good."

Dolin and Jayne are former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They won the title while being part of the Toxic Attraction stable with leader Mandy Rose.

However, things started to fall apart after Rose departed WWE at the end of 2022. The former NXT Women's Champion lost her title to Roxanne Perez, who also made history by ending Rose's historic 413-day reign.

Dolin and Jayne tried their best to bring the NXT Women's Championship back within the Toxic Attraction camp but were unsuccessful in their attempt.

