Top WWE Superstar breaks silence after betraying "dead weight" Gigi Dolin on WWE NXT

WWE star Jacy Jayne broke her silence after betraying Gigi Dolin on this week's episode of NXT during a segment with Bayley.

Jayne and Dolin formed an alliance when they went under Mandy Rose's wing as members of Toxic Attraction. Rose, however, was released by the end of 2022, bringing an end to one of WWE's most dominant trios in recent years.

The duo even competed together on the main roster under the blue brand. A portion of the WWE Universe expected them to move up to either RAW or SmackDown permanently, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Taking to Twitter, Jayne broke her silence and took digs at Dolin, even labeling her as "dead weight."

"what an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight. God I’m good," wrote Jayne.

Check out Jacy Jayne's tweet after betraying Gigi Dolin:

Jayne and Dolin are former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and dominated the women's division with Mandy Rose.

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin failed to win the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day

At NXT Vengeance Day, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin got their shots at the NXT Women's Championship. The duo became #1 contenders for the title by becoming the co-winners of a Women's Battle Royal.

Unfortunately, the Toxic Attraction duo could not dethrone the current champion, who hit Super Pop Rox from the top rope. The champion also put Dolin through a table and took her out during the closing stages of the match.

After Roxanne Perez's historic win over Mandy Rose at the end of 2022, Jayne and Dolin set their sights on winning the title once held by their former faction leader.

In the lead-up to their title match, Jayne and Dolin teased the idea of betraying one another. Both women swerved fans by collectively attacking Perez and putting her through a table days before the title match.

However, things went sour on this week's NXT when Jayne attacked Dolin, putting an end to their alliance.

