"Gigi is so fine" - Wrestling world goes crazy over Gigi Dolin after her latest WWE appearance

The wrestling world on social media went crazy over Gigi Dolin after her latest appearance on this week's WWE NXT.

Dolin, alongside her Toxic Attraction partner Jacy Jayne, was involved in a championship summit with Roxanne Perez. The WWE Universe was tricked into thinking that Toxic Attraction was coming to an end, only for Dolin and Jayne to swerve fans by putting Perez through a table.

In response to Dolin's appearance on this week's NXT, a portion of the WWE Universe went wild in the comment section of NXT's official Instagram handle.

Jacy Jayne demanded an Oscar award for herself and Gigi Dolin

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne demanded an Oscar award for herself and Gigi Dolin. This was because Toxic Attraction swerved fans into thinking they were about to split.

Taking to Twitter, Jayne took digs at the WWE Universe by calling them "dumb", as she sent out a short tweet. Jayne wrote:

"Y’all so dumb. Give us our damn Oscar"

Dolin and Jayne became joint #1 contenders for the NXT Women's Championship after winning a women's battle royal match. The duo previously dominated the tag team division and are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Following Mandy Rose's title loss to Roxanne Perez and her WWE release, Dolin and Jayne shifted their focus on their singles career. The two rising stars vowed to recapture the NXT Women's Championship and could very well do so at NXT Vengeance Day.

The upcoming show will feature numerous other championship matches, including Roxanne vs. Dolin vs. Jayne in a Triple Threat showdown.

