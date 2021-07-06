"Give Kofi his future endeavors" - Vince Russo's WWE storyline idea to help Big E (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks Big E would benefit from being involved in a storyline with fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, gives his opinions on modern-day WWE topics on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series. Earlier this week, he said Big E’s on-screen character should be threatened with his release. As part of the storyline, he would have to commit villainous acts in order to keep his job.

On the latest Writing With Russo episode, Russo said WWE RAW currently feels like “one big wrestling match” without enough storyline developments. He believes Big E reluctantly firing Kingston would create a compelling story between the New Day members.

“Maybe the backbreaker is you’ve gotta give Kofi his future endeavors, then maybe you build it to that,” Russo said. “This is what I mean about a wrestling show. All these little mini stories, bro. This show [RAW] is just one big wrestling match. Add these little things together that you and I talk about every week. There’s something for everybody.”

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain how MVP and WWE executive John Laurinaitis could also become involved in the storyline idea.

Vince Russo on Big E’s current WWE storyline

Big E feuded with Apollo Crews in the first half of 2021

Big E recently defeated Apollo Crews to qualify for the eight-man Money in the Bank ladder match on July 18. Prior to that, the two-time Intercontinental Champion briefly became involved in a storyline with Aleister Black before the lattter received his release.

Vince Russo believes his storyline idea would be more interesting than whatever WWE has planned for Big E in the coming weeks.

“There’s so many things that can happen in this scenario, but what are they gonna do, bro?” Russo said. “Okay, Aleister Black attacked him. Now Aleister Black [has left]. Okay, bro, so who’s the next person to attack Big E now? Baron Corbin’s not the king anymore. Is Corbin barbecuing at a July fourth party? That’s what they’re gonna do.”

The winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match earns a contract which guarantees them a future World Championship opportunity. Big E has never held a world championship during his eight-and-a-half years on WWE’s main roster. Would you like to see him win the contract this year? Sound off in the comments below.

