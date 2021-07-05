"They gotta let Big E go" - Vince Russo's storyline idea for WWE SmackDown star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Big E should be threatened with his release as part of a storyline.

Over 30 WWE Superstars have received their release so far in 2021, including Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana and The IIconics. Russo, who used to write for WWE and WCW, thinks the current-day WWE product would improve if more storylines were reality-based.

Russo said on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo that Big E’s character should be next in line to receive his release. The storyline could lead to the SmackDown star pleading with WWE management, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, to let him keep his job:

“They gotta let Big E go,” Russo said. “Bro, we did the New Day thing. Quite frankly, that worked, it was a big success. But, bro, we did that for how many years? It got old, it got stale. We gotta move on, Big E. Even throw in there, ‘Creative’s got nothing for you, man.’ Let Big E give that argument. ‘Well, then shouldn’t creative be let go?’ I wanna hear all this. If I was a writer, I’d write all this.”

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s full storyline idea for Big E. He also explains how the story could result in the New Day member becoming an even bigger babyface.

Vince McMahon’s role in the Big E storyline

Kofi Kingston, Vince McMahon, Big E, and Xavier Woods

Vince McMahon usually appears on WWE television only a handful of times per year to make announcements or feature in short-term storylines.

Elaborating on his idea, Vince Russo believes the WWE Chairman’s evil Mr. McMahon character could play an important role in making Big E more popular:

“When he’s called in, Big E, and Vince lets him go, we hear Big E lay out the story of what happens to the professional wrestler when it’s their time to go to pasture,” Russo added. “And he pleads his case, ‘No, it’s not my time. I’m not ready. I’m 35 years old, Vince.’ But we learn all this back history, and what happens is all Big E has to say is, ‘I’ll do anything, Vince, I’ll do anything. Whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it.’ That’s it. He becomes the guy when there’s a problem, they’re going to Big E to solve the problem.”

Russo thinks WWE fans would feel sympathy for Big E if he had to reluctantly commit villainous acts in order to keep his job. He added that the two-time Intercontinental Champion would have to do anything to remain employed, even if that meant attacking Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

