"God forbid I know anything" - WWE legend reveals to Booker T why he stopped giving advice to younger wrestlers

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Booker T recently had a conversation about younger talent and their attitude when it comes to taking advice.

The Nature Boy hung up his wrestling boots after Ric Flair's Last Match event over SummerSlam weekend. He teamed up with AEW star Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Jarrett served as a special guest referee during the tag title match at WWE SummerSlam but was released by the company a few weeks later. Double J now works for All Elite Wrestling as a performer and in a backstage role.

Speaking on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast as a guest, Ric disclosed why he stopped giving advice to younger talent.

“They take my opinion, which I f**king pretty much know what I’m talking about, and then they get in the car or walk up the ramp. And they either look and see what the mark said about it or they talk to another guy who has got as much experience as him or less, and that’s who they go with. God forbid I know anything,” said Ric Flair. [H/T:SEScoops]

Vince Russo is happy that WWE legend backed out of Ric Flair's final match

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared that he was relieved that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat chose not to participate in Ric Flair's last wrestling match.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran disclosed that he was happy Steamboat pulled out of the match after he learned that Flair had a pacemaker implanted in his chest.

"We talked about the angle; we talked about money and everything else. Then Conrad told me all of a sudden, Flair has a pacemaker! Bro, that's the wrestling business in a nutshell! I popped so frickin' loud; that's the wrestling business. And that's why, thank god, Steamboat pulled out," said Vince Russo. [3:26 - 4:45]

Booker T is currently a part of the WWE NXT commentary team. Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair, recently made her triumphant return to the company and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Time will tell if Ric gets the opportunity to return to the company down the line.

