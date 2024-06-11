Going for the gold, Annihilating the women's roster & more — 4 ways Damage CTRL can change after WWE RAW

Damage CTRL has been in a shambolic state for quite some time. However, the heel faction has finally started to get back on track following IYO SKY's recent victory on Monday Night RAW. The Genius of the Sky defeated Lyra Valkyria in a one-on-one match on the show and gained much-needed momentum.

It has finally opened the doors for Damage CTRL to embark on a fresh journey and bring about change on Monday Night RAW. With SKY's most recent victory, she and her group found a great opportunity to carry the momentum going forward and once again establish it as the fearsome faction it was.

This article sheds light on four ways Damage CTRL can change after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

#4. Launching unhinged attacks every week

Ever since moving to Monday Night RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft, Damage CTRL has arguably lost its spark. However, IYO SKY's recent victory has once again given a fraction of hope for the group to reclaim its position. The heel faction needs to launch unhinged attacks on superstars every week to make a statement.

Damage CTRL must wreak havoc in the women's division on RAW and launch coordinated attacks backstage on any superstar every week. Moreover, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane need to invade the women's division matches on Monday Night RAW week after week.

This would establish themselves as a legitimate threat to the entire locker room and bring the faction back to the top. It will undeniably restore the lost spark within Damage CTRL and make it a fearsome faction again.

#3. Damage CTRL making its way to the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

One of the possible ways Damage CTRL could bring about a change is by making its way into the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai could shift their focus to participating in this year's Women's Money in the Bank Match and later bring the gold back to the faction once again.

While The Genius of the Sky has already been a former Women's Money in the Bank winner, Dakota could also look to enter this year's contest to double the chances of Damage CTRL's victory in the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Hence, the faction could embark on a fresh journey following IYO SKY's recent victory over Lyra Valkyria on Monday Night RAW.

#2. Annihilating every tag team on RAW that steps up against them

During their tenure on SmackDown, Damage CTRL was a force to be reckoned with. They decimated every tag team that came their way. It appears that the faction needs to once again tread on the old paths to restore their lost momentum on the main roster.

Damage CTRL needs to annihilate every tag team that steps up against them on Monday Night RAW. On the latest edition of the red brand, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were seen coming to the aid of Lyra Valkyria. Therefore, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane must obliterate the duo.

They must launch a vicious attack on Carter and Chance to make a bold statement to every female tag team on Monday Night RAW. Therefore, considering the chaotic situation Damage CTRL has been in lately, it would represent a new beginning for them.

#1. Damage CTRL could hunt for the Women's Tag Team Championship

One of the possible ways by which Damage CTRL could continue its momentum following RAW is to chase the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They could embark on a new mission to capture the titles and bring back the gold to the faction that was once held by The Kabuki Warriors.

However, this time, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai could go on a hunt for the Women's Tag Team Championship, as Asuka is currently injured and Kairi Sane has lost momentum. They could challenge reigning champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for a championship match.

This could lead to Damage CTRL once again establishing itself as a legitimate faction in the women's division. Moreover, it will be a change of air, as the fearsome faction has been struggling in recent times.

