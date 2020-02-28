Goldberg creates unique record by winning the Universal Title at WWE Super ShowDown

Goldberg has done the impossible and beaten The Fiend Bray Wyatt. The Hall of Famer is now the WWE Universal Champion and in the process, has created a unique record!

The 2-time Universal Champion has become the first-ever WWE Superstar to win the top title after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Goldberg is now very likely to defend the title either at WrestleMania 36 or at the Elimination Chamber next Sunday.

.@Goldberg is the first Superstar to win a WORLD championship after being inducted into the @WWE Hall of Fame.



Overall, he is the 8th person to win any championship in @WWE after entering the HOF. #WWESSD — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) February 27, 2020

Wrestling Observer reported this possible change in the title earlier this week and that is exactly what has happened.

Everything is obviously subject to change as Vince McMahon could always decide Goldberg is a better opponent for Reigns for a WrestleMania marquee, but that would also mean ditching plans for months of building Bray Wyatt up for Reigns.

Now, the WrestleMania card has been thrown wide open and anything can happen. John Cena returns to SmackDown tomorrow night and there is a very good chance of him getting thrown into the title picture as well.

However, Roman Reigns is the current hot-favourite to win the Universal Title from Goldberg and that match is expected to take place at WrestleMania 36. Thus, a match for the title at the Elimination Chamber is all but ruled out.