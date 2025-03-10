Goldberg to face a real life Bloodline member in his WWE retirement match? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg could face a real-life Bloodline member in his WWE retirement match. A few months ago, the former WCW World Champion announced that he and WWE had agreed to a retirement match.

Ad

While there are rumors of facing Gunther at some point, there is a possibility that the former WCW Champion could face Jey Uso in his final match. Recently, the former Universal Champion tweeted he was back after a stem cell treatment and has begun training after a long time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the WCW legend back in training, he could return post-WrestleMania 41, given that most of the WrestleMania storylines are locked. With Jey Uso being the hottest superstar currently, WWE could pull the trigger and make him World Heavyweight Champion.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Whenever Goldberg has returned in recent history, on most occasions, he has gone for the World title. If Jey Uso wins the World title, the former WCW Champ could enter the World title picture in his final run.

Ad

Apart from being a potential World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso is currently the most over superstar in the industry. The WWE Hall of Famer would love to get into a feud with a superstar who currently has all the eyeballs on him.

How is Goldberg preparing for his final match?

Goldberg is always known to be a dedicated and intense superstar. His discipline and work ethic, even at this age, are famously known to be second to none. The legend returned at Bad Blood and, shortly after, announced he would return for one final match.

Ad

In an interview with Collider, the 57-year-old superstar discussed his preparation for his final match. While he claimed he could not work out like he used to, he is still "busting his a**" for his final match:

"I'm thinking, 'I'm doing all of this shit for one night.' I'm literally busting my ass. I'm up here in the garage, in the gym, every night. Granted, I don't work out like I used to. It's a 45-minute Jack LaLanne workout as opposed to the whole Goldberg days."

Ad

It is yet to be seen when WWE will bring him back and against whom. His fans will be hoping he gets an awesome storyline and a banger of a farewell match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback