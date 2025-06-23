Goldberg to get injured on Monday Night RAW today following 4-time WWE champion's actions? Potential explored

Goldberg will square off against Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his retirement match. He returned last week to challenge the Imperium leader for the gold. The match was expected to happen at Night of Champions on June 28, but the company booked it for Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12.

The journey to his final bout might not be easy for the Hall of Famer. On tonight's episode of RAW, Goldberg is expected to address the WWE Universe before his last wrestling match. The WCW legend might suffer an injury on the show as part of the storyline, as The Ring General could launch a brutal attack on him. Gunther could ambush his rival to gain an advantage ahead of SNME.

Gunther is a heel on WWE TV, so he can go to any length to inflict damage on Da Man. The Ring General's physical prowess needs no introduction, and the WCW legend is certainly no match for him at 58. Goldberg might have been training for the contest for the past six months, but there have been reports that he has sustained a few injuries as part of the camp.

The Austrian Anomaly can attack Goldberg ahead of their big match next month to ensure he retains his gold. In the past, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, and one-time NXT UK Champion has brutally assaulted many top names, including Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Da Man could try to fend off the potential attack on RAW, but he might not be able to handle his rival's wrath. An injury angle could also allow the Hall of Famer to gain sympathy, making him a massive fan favorite in his final run. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

It will be interesting to see what transpires between the two legends on RAW tonight.

Jey Uso recently revealed who he would support in Gunther vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jey Uso was seen at the 2025 SummerSlam Kickoff on June 21. At the event, The Yeet Master was asked who he would support between Gunther and Goldberg at SNME next month. Jey might have lost the gold to The Ring General two weeks ago, but he backed him to be the winner.

"I gotta go with Gunther because right now Gunther’s the better man, right? We go back and forth? I have never stepped inside the ring with Goldberg before. My hat's off to Gunther. I want Gunther to win, I want Gunther to get past Saturday Night’s Main Event so I can run it back one more time with Gunther. I gotta knock that wall down to get to my next level, that's what I think," Jey Uso said. [From 39:40 onwards]

Jey will face Cody Rhodes in the semifinal of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring Tournament tonight on RAW. If Jey wins, he will face Randy Orton in the final at Night of Champions on June 28. Main Event Jey can challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam if he can beat The Viper.

It will be interesting to see who gets to have a title shot at WWE SummerSlam this year on August 2-3.

