Jey Uso reveals who he’s supporting in Gunther vs. Goldberg WWE retirement match

Jey Uso was seen at the WWE SummerSlam kickoff show at Fanatics Fest in New York City last night. The former World Heavyweight Champion looked all charged up as he came out of a fresh victory in the King of the Ring tournament's first-round Fatal Four-Way match, which took place on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the kickoff show, The Yeet Master was asked whom he would support in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Goldberg and Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025. Jey, without wasting any time, threw his support behind The Ring General. The Hall of Famer is set to compete in what is said to be his retirement match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Uso said that he definitely wants Gunther to win so that he can once again clash with the Imperium leader for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"I gotta go with Gunther because right now Gunther’s the better man, right? We go back and forth? I have never stepped inside the ring with Goldberg before. My hat's off to Gunther. I want Gunther to win, I want Gunther to get past Saturday Night’s Main Event so I can run it back one more time with Gunther. I gotta knock that wall down to get to my next level, that's what I think," Jey Uso said. [From 39:40 onwards]

Moreover, this isn't the first time Jey has backed Gunther despite losing his title to him. Even after dropping the gold to the Austrian star on RAW, Jey praised The Ring General, stating that he was inarguably one of the best athletes.

Jey has already advanced to the semifinal of the KOTR tournament, and this week on RAW, he will face Cody Rhodes in the semifinal match to move to the finals against Randy Orton. However, the contest may be challenging for Jey since he has a good relationship with Cody, and they are also former Tag Team Champions. As a result, competing against him won't be easy.

Jey Uso opens up on facing Cody Rhodes in the semifinal of the WWE KOTR tournament

At the kickoff show, The Yeet Master was asked how he would face The American Nightmare in the semifinal of the KOTR tournament on RAW this week. Although he didn't answer the question directly, he said that Cody Rhodes is coming from his right, Seth Rollins is coming from his left, and Gunther is behind him, noting that it's been a crazy journey so far.

"Been a crazy journey lately. Since I won the Royal Rumble, it got crazy. I had the championship on my back. He's coming from my right. Seth is coming from my left. I got Gunther coming behind me," Jey said. [From 38:26 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how Jey handles The American Nightmare because, at the moment, Cody Rhodes seems to be the stronger contender for the contest on WWE RAW.

