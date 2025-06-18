Goldberg to injure former Money in the Bank winner & send him packing from WWE television? Potential explored

Goldberg made a huge return this week on RAW and challenged Gunther for a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. With the WWE legend back, fans can expect him to make a few more appearances on the show in the coming weeks. But before his big fight with The Ring General next month, the 58-year-old may look to make a bold statement on RAW.

He could wreak havoc on former Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory. During an episode of RAW, Goldberg could show up to address his upcoming match with Gunther. In a shocking twist, A-Town Down Under could interrupt him and go on to disrespect the Hall of Famer. Grayson Waller could goad his tag team partner, Austin Theory, into the ring to confront the WCW icon.

However, this may not sit well with the 58-year-old. The WWE legend could unleash a beatdown on Theory, destroying the latter with multiple Spears. Goldberg could injure the former United States Champion (in storyline) and put him on the shelf. Waller could simply watch the entire scene unfold before his very eyes without coming to the aid of his partner.

Tensions have already been brewing between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for the past few weeks. And if such a scene unfolds on RAW, it could officially lead to the implosion of A-Town Down Under, paving the way for Theory's long-awaited babyface turn. The 27-year-old could remain on hiatus for a few weeks before returning for revenge on The Aussie Icon.

Moreover, Goldberg destroying Austin Theory on RAW will be enough to send a bold message to Gunther that he is still the monster he once was. It would be enough to display his dominance before his marquee match at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the above-mentioned scenario is entirely speculative.

Goldberg to add a massive stipulation to his match with Gunther?

There is no doubt that Goldberg vs. Gunther is a dream match for many. After all, many fans have been waiting to see the two behemoths clash inside the ring. This match is currently being built for the World Heavyweight Championship. But who knows what WWE does next?

The company could raise the stakes of this bout by adding a compelling stipulation. The WCW icon could put his career on the line, stating that he would hang up his boots if he lost to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. There have already been reports that Goldberg has returned to wrestle a retirement match in WWE.

He is indeed planning to bid adieu to his in-ring career. Therefore, the company could capitalize on that real-life situation and incorporate it into the storyline. WWE could build it as a "Career vs. Title" match, something that would strategically help attract more eyeballs towards the show and this dream match.

Although the outcome may become quite predictable, the build-up to this match would surely be intriguing.

