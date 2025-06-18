  • home icon
  WWE possibly confirms former Universal Champion will be retiring for good right before SummerSlam 

WWE possibly confirms former Universal Champion will be retiring for good right before SummerSlam 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jun 18, 2025 04:44 GMT
Universal Championship (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Universal Championship (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE is set to bid farewell to a few wrestling legends this year. One of them is expected to ride off into the sunset before John Cena does, and the company has now officially confirmed it.

Goldberg made his long-awaited return on Monday Night RAW last night to issue a challenge to Gunther.

The two men will battle it out for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, which happens to be Da Man's hometown.

Michael Cole cast doubt over the star's future when he brought up the rumors about the former Universal Champion retiring this year.

Fans have since been wondering whether this upcoming match would be the last of Goldberg's in-ring career. Some even thought he would have a mini-retirement tour heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer - SummerSlam.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Shortly after his return, the company launched a new "Goldberg's Last Ride" merchandise on the WWE shop. In the description, it reads the following:

"It's not just about who's next. It's about who's last!"
This pretty much confirms that Goldberg will bring the curtain down on his legendary career after facing Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Whether he will retire with the World Heavyweight Championship remains to be seen.

Big E predicts the result of Goldberg vs. Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Speaking on the RAW Recap on YouTube, Big E said he wasn't ruling out the idea of Da Man knocking The Ring General off his perch.

"It is very possible. It's on the table. And look, for a lot of people who are detractors, feel how you wanna feel. But listen to that crowd reception in Green Bay. People loved him [Goldberg]. They were there for it. I think a lot of us who are a little bit older, it harkens back to our childhood. I think even for the younger fans, if you don't know his backstory, you see this menacing guy - he might be in his 50s right now, but he's still in incredible shape - the muscles are still bulging," Big E said.
The former New Day member also expressed his disappointment over not being Goldberg's final opponent.

Big E has been vocal about facing Da Man in the past. Sadly, the dream match is now off the table due to his neck injury.

