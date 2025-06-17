Goldberg defeating Gunther is "very possible," says former WWE World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his massive return on this week's RAW. Following this week's flagship show, Big E dropped a huge prediction regarding the legend's upcoming title match.

On the June 16 edition of the red-branded show, Da Man received a thunderous ovation upon his return. He challenged Gunther and asserted that he wants to end what the 37-year-old started at last year's Bad Blood Premium Live Event. The two powerhouses will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Title on July 12 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Big E claimed that Goldberg defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship was very possible. The former WWE Champion believed fans, both old and young, were captivated by Goldberg's imposing presence and impressive physique, despite his age.

Trending

"It is very possible [that Goldberg beats Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship], it's on the table. And look, for a lot of people who are detractors, feel how you wanna feel. But listen to that crowd reception in Green Bay. People loved him [Goldberg]. They were there for it. I think a lot of us who are a little bit older, it harkens back to our childhood. I think even for the younger fans, if you don't know his backstory, you see this menacing guy—he might be in his 50s right now, but he's still in incredible shape—the muscles are still bulging," Big E said. [From 59:41 to 01:00:06]

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

You can watch the full episode below:

WWE veteran comments on Goldberg's return on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out a booking mistake made by WWE concerning Da Man's appearance on the Monday night show. He discussed the same on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast.

According to Vince Russo, Goldberg deserved a unique presentation, suggesting he should have arrived in a limousine inside the building before confronting The Ring General.

"Goldberg's there. Have a limo pull up. Have a limo pull up before you see anything. Then you do this in-ring, we see the limo again. At least keep me there. Okay bro, somebody special is here tonight."

Only time will tell if Goldberg beats Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship next month at SNME.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More