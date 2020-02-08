Opinion - Goldberg is a suitable bridge for the Fiend to cross to get to WrestleMania

The Fiend is next

On last night’s episode of SmackDown, Goldberg issued a challenge to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for a Universal Championship match later this month at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. The challenge was accepted in a Firefly Fun House breaking news segment. While Goldberg is way past his prime and shouldn’t be contending for a World title in 2020, he is a suitable bridge for the Fiend to cross on his way to WrestleMania.

If you look at the SmackDown roster at the moment, there isn’t any babyface that is strong enough to be considered a threat to the Fiend, aside from Roman Reigns, and that match is likely being saved for WrestleMania. WWE also can’t have Wyatt not defend the title from the Royal Rumble until WrestleMania. Since there is likely to be a #1 contender’s Elimination Chamber match for a title shot at WrestleMania, this is likely the Fiend’s final title defense until April. So, Goldberg is a fine one-off opponent for him, much like Ricochet is for Brock Lesnar.

A win at Super Showdown against Goldberg would give the Fiend major momentum and credibility as we head towards WrestleMania. Imagine a Firefly Fun House segment where Bray adds Goldberg to his wall which includes people like Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Daniel Bryan. Those are all former World Champions and Goldberg would be another major notch under the Fiend’s belt.

While it is extremely likely that the Fiend retains, it isn’t as clear cut as Ricochet vs Lesnar. Unlike the Ricochet bout, some fans are wondering if there is a slight chance that Goldberg wins. Can you imagine a scenario where the bell rings and Goldberg hit the spear and a Jackhammer and gets a near fall? That would get the crowd invested in the match and on the edge of their seats. So, while Goldberg is not an ideal opponent for the Fiend, especially considering his match against The Undertaker last year and Wyatt being more of a storyteller in the ring, the case can be made that Goldberg is at least a suitable bridge for the Fiend to cross to get to WrestleMania.