Goldberg to make shocking announcement on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return to television last Monday on RAW, confronting World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two behemoths are set to lock horns at Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Atlanta.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce announced on Sunday that the two-time WWE Universal Champion will be in Columbus, Ohio, tonight. Things didn't get physical last week, but that could change tonight as the company hypes Da Man's final in-ring run. But what if Goldberg makes a shocking announcement that he won't be wrestling his final match against The Ring General?

The Hall of Famer could point to the possibility of extending his "last ride" by retiring at the end of the year like John Cena. Gunther wasn't the only one on his wish list of final opponents in past interviews, with Cena, Roman Reigns, and Bron Breakker among his choices. He may have enough pull to convince WWE to give him a farewell tour. However, the chances of it happening are low.

Although he is a legendary star, WWE could give Da Man just one retirement match since John Cena is already on his farewell tour. Unlike Cena, who is considered the company's GOAT, Goldberg is mostly known for his run with WCW. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed.

Goldberg opens up about wrestling at 58

Speaking on The National Football Show with Dan Sileo, Goldberg explained why he wanted to wrestle again despite being 58 years old. He wanted to go out on his terms after being promised by Vince McMahon that he would get a retirement match.

"Unfortunately, my last match with the WWE, contractually, it was against Roman Reigns, it was in Saudi Arabia. There were a number of things that were wrong with that scenario. First and foremost, me coming off of COVID three weeks before. I hadn't trained for three months, [and] I had COVID. So, to make an extremely long story short, it just wasn't the right way for me to go out. That's all," the Hall of Famer said. [1:29:52 - 1:30:16]

The WCW legend also defended himself from critics, who thought that he was already hobbled and too old to be facing someone like Gunther in his final match.

