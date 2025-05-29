Goldberg may not return to WWE alone

Goldberg's last appearance on WWE television was at Bad Blood 2024, where he was engaged in a heated confrontation with Gunther. Following this, the Hall of Famer announced that he would have his retirement match in the squared circle this year. However, the date of the veteran's final match is not confirmed yet.

Many fans are speculating that Night of Champions 2025 could be the potential location, as the Premium live event is set to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Iconic star has appeared at several WWE shows in Saudi Arabia in the past, which heightens the chances of his involvement at Night of Champions.

Amid this, chances sparked that Goldberg may not return to the Stamford-based promotion alone. Instead, the HOF might bring his son, Gage Goldberg, along with him during his final run in the company. For those unaware, Gage is the real-life son of the 58-year-old star. In addition, he had previously appeared on WWE television.

Back at Survivor Series 2016, after Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in a squash match, he brought Gage into the ring for a post-match celebration. Further, in 2021, the veteran was in a feud with Bobby Lashley and MVP, where Gage got involved with his father as part of the storyline.

A few hours back, the Hall of Famer took his official Instagram account and posted a photo with his son, where Gage has a similar tattoo as his father, and they are standing face to face. This social media post has fans discussing the prospect of WWE involving Gage Goldberg in the former Universal Champion's retirement match storyline.

His inclusion adds a personal and emotional touch to the iconic star's final run. Moreover, Goldberg noted that Gage is continuing his legacy, which is indeed an interesting caption.

What does Gage Goldberg think about his future with WWE?

Back in November 2024, Gage talked about his future and did not rule out the possibility of becoming a WWE Superstar. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage affirmed his football career.

Further, he asserted that if that doesn't work out well, wrestling could be his backup plan. He said:

"I mean, yes and no, for sure, because wrestling would be cool, being amped up and everything and having all the adrenaline, but then also I know my place right now is with football, so I'm gonna live this out and see where that takes me. If it doesn't work out, could be wrestling, don't know. It's a back-up plan."

This means that if Triple H plans to incorporate the Hall of Famer's son during the upcoming retirement feud, it could open doors for future storylines. Not only this, but it could even lead to Gage's in-ring debut in WWE.

