Goldberg's son drops major hint ahead of retirement match

Goldberg's son dropped a massive hint ahead of his father's WWE retirement match. The legend will be competing in his final match at some point this year.

Ad

Da Man hasn't been seen on WWE television since his confrontation with Gunther at Bad Blood 2024. Gage Goldberg was in the front row with his father at Bad Blood and watched him jump over the barricade before security prevented him from getting to The Ring General.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram today to share an image with his father and claimed that he would be continuing the WCW legend's legacy.

"Continuing the legacy @goldberg95," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The former champion has not been in action since his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The veteran was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2018.

Gage Goldberg reveals what he told his dad ahead of the confrontation at WWE Bad Blood

Gage Goldberg recently disclosed the conversation he had with his father ahead of his confrontation with Gunther at WWE Bad Blood last year in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Gage stated that he wasn't expecting anything to happen when Gunther made his way to the ring. However, he suggested that his father may have to confront him after the former World Heavyweight Champion started talking trash at the PLE last year.

"I mean, when he [Gunther] first came out I wasn't expecting anything, and then he started saying all that, and then I'm like, 'Okay, okay,' and I started whispering to my dad, I'm like, 'You might wanna get in there and kick his a** or something like that.' But he got out there. He showed his presence, for sure, too. It was just like, 'Why are you calling him out?' I don't really know. I kinda wanna see my dad kick his a** now." [6:08 – 6:36]

Ad

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

The former WCW star underwent stem cell treatment earlier this year to prepare for his final wrestling match. It will be interesting to see who the legend faces in his retirement match later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More